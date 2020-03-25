Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen attack Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing 11 people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:40 IST
Gunmen attack Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing 11 people

Heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers blasted their way into a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the strife-torn country. The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building, authorities said.

"At least 11 people have been killed and 11 others wounded in attack at Dharamshala, a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul. Foreign troops have also responded to the attack on Dharamshala, a Sikh temple in PD1," TOLOnews reported. "All four suicide bombers who attacked Dharamshala, a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul, were killed after nearly six hours of fighting. Afghan special forces confirmed," it said in a tweet.

The ISIS terrorist group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the latest attack. The group issued a statement confirming that its members carried out the attack on Sikhs in Kabul city, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Photos from the blast scene showed security forces carrying wounded people away on stretchers. Some Afghan media outlets shared videos of the family members of victims waiting outside a city hospital in tears. Police in Kabul said that at least 11 children were rescued from the gurdwara.

Sikh lawmaker Nardendar Singh Khalisa told reporters close to the scene that up to 150 people were praying inside the gurdwara when it came under attack. The only representative of Sikhs community in Afghanistan said he received a call from a worshipper inside the gurdwara, informing him about the attack.

"I rushed over to help. There were about 150 worshippers inside the gurdwara at the time of the attack," Khalisa was quoted as saying by the official Bakhtar News Agency. "Afghan forces have cleared the first floor of a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul. A number of people have been rescued who were trapped inside the building," said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

Earlier, the country's main militant group, the Taliban, denied involvement in the attack. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that the militant group had no link with the attack in Shor Bazar area of Kabul.

War-torn Afghanistan is currently mired in a political stalemate with two politicians- Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah - both claiming victory in the presidential election. The US, keen to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, has been trying to break the deadlock and also save a historic deal it signed with the Taliban militant group that is supposed to pave the way for peace in the country.

The attack comes a day after the US said it would cut its aid to the government by USD 1 billion over frustrations that the political leaders could not reach an agreement and form a team to negotiate with the Taliban. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kabul on Tuesday in a bid to resolve a standoff between President Ghani and his rival Abdullah, who also proclaims himself president following a contested election.

Sikhs have been target of attacks by Islamist militants before in Afghanistan. In July 2018, ISIS terrorists bombed a gathering of Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing 19 people and injuring 20.

Awtar Singh Khalsa, one of the country's best-known Sikh politicians then, was among those killed in the attack..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Turn off the microwave to boost wifi, says UK's media regulator

People should avoid using the microwave at the same time as they are making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online because the ovens can slow wifi signals, Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday. The t...

Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail amid coronavirus outbreak

Bangladesh on Wednesday released jailed former prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 74-year-old opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief is serving a 17-...

Aid group: Mideast lockdowns hinder humanitarian efforts

An international aid group said Wednesday that closures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic are preventing it from reaching 300,000 people in conflict zones across the Middle East, after authorities in Libyas capital reported the f...

Cricket South Africa announces new domestic structure for 2020/21 season

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced the new domestic playing structure for the franchise and provincial 202021 season that will see the launch of new competitions at an amateur level. The six franchises will contest the professi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020