G-20 plays important role in COVID-19 battle, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Group of 20 (G20) has an important role to play in the fight against coronavirus.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Group of 20 (G20) has an important role to play in the fight against coronavirus. He said, "The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the #COVID19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 Virtual Summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency,"

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had proposed the virtual summit of the G20 leaders to tackle the global menace of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to create a Covid-19 emergency fund and said it was putting together a rapid response team of doctors and specialists for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) nations.

During the video conference of the SAARC leaders held on March 15, PM Modi proposed a USD 10 million fund to combat the spread of the virus in the region (ANI)

