Countries like Japan, Russia evacuating citizens after Indian imposed lockdown amid coronavirus concerns

After India announced country-wide lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, countries like Russia, Japan, Germany, and Ukraine are evacuating their nationals, who are stuck here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj After India announced country-wide lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, countries like Russia, Japan, Germany, and Ukraine are evacuating their nationals, who are stuck here.

ANI has accessed the list of concerned countries whose nationals are stranded in different parts of India. Special flights from Germany, Japan, and Ukraine are arriving at Delhi airport tonight to evacuate stranded foreign nationals. Russia on Wednesday evacuated 464 of its nationals.

"Ukraine's special empty flight has already landed at Delhi airport and will take off tonight with a total of 90 Ukrainians," airport officials told ANI. "Japan is also arranging a flight to evacuate its nationals from India. A special flight of Japan Airlines -- JL-740 -- will take off from Delhi to Tokyo tonight with 190 passengers," airport officials told ANI.

Lufthansa special flight will come at midnight 12:30 from Frankfurt to Delhi to evacuate over 350 German nationals. "Lufthansa special flight coming from Frankfurt to Delhi at midnight 12:30 and will take back over 350 passengers. It will depart in the early morning at around 2 am," airport officials said.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight will take over 300 Isreal nationals from Delhi to Tel Aviv. The government of France is also in talks with the Indian government for the evacuation of 2,000 French tourists, who are stranded in the country due to nationwide lockdown, French diplomatic sources told ANI.

The Central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights to India from March 22 to March 29. So far, India has reported 606 positive cases of coronavirus, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

