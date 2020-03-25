Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 continues to surge in Pak, battling crisis remains big concern

Nearly a month after reporting its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan's nation-wide tally of positive cases surged past 1,000 on Wednesday leaving people of the country to deal with a mounting crisis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:41 IST
COVID-19 continues to surge in Pak, battling crisis remains big concern
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly a month after reporting its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan's nation-wide tally of positive cases surged past 1,000 on Wednesday leaving people of the country to deal with a mounting crisis. Pakistan has reported 1,067 cases as on Wednesday with Sindh province the worst affected with 413 cases followed by 312 cases in Punjab province and 119 in Balochistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that a lockdown will be imposed throughout the province starting midnight for the next 15 days in order to control the spread of coronavirus. The statement from the Sindh government's home department laid down the fine details of the lockdown. Sindh has imposed a complete lockdown in the province despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's reluctance to call for a nationwide lockdown.

The statement read, "There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of the province of Sindh." The Sindh Chief Minister has also approved the purchase of 290 ventilators, 3.2 million items of personal protective equipment and 29 portable X-ray machines to deal with the coronavirus situation in the province.

The chief minister has also approved the purchase of 100 rapid kit antigen test machines, which can be used to test for coronavirus from China as Sindh scrambles to save lives and contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that imposing a national lockdown would be damaging for the country's economy, adding that it was not possible to "rationally judge the repercussions of decisions taken out of fear and panic".

In a televised message, Khan said that the country will not be put under the full-lockdown as it would harm the population living under the poverty line despite cases surging at a fast pace. "Sindh (government) believed that (they) should go beyond that. The 18th Amendment is in place and provinces are free to make their own decisions. The Centre and I were of the opinion that we should not go as far as Sindh at the time. But then there was pressure from the media [...] Under that pressure, KP, Punjab, and Balochistan also imposed incremental lockdown," the Prime Minister said.

He told the parliamentary leaders that until yesterday, out of the 900 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan, only 153 were locally transmitted. Khan also told the parliamentary leaders that the country does not have any imported case of the novel coronavirus due to the government's "tough but good" decision of not bringing back students stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, chaos swept across Sindh as nobody from the port to manufacturers and industry, transport and tech, has been spared from the fall-out of the coronavirus in the country. Textile exporters from the city of Karachi lobbied the provincial authorities as well as federal for permission to be allowed to finish processing those orders that are already in the pipeline and which have not been cancelled or postponed.

A full lockdown in Sindh and partial lockdowns in other provinces have hurt the daily-wage labourers the most, with no work other than essential services taking place anywhere. They are living in a condition worse than hand to mouth. Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) also took several decisions to enforce a virtual lockdown in the territory to save its inhabitants from the looming novel coronavirus threat.

Sindh remains worst affected with 413 cases followed by Punjab with 312 cases, 121 cases in Balochistan, 82 in Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK, 82 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 16 in Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tour...

'Delivering coffins non-stop': coronavirus stalks a Paris nursing home

Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 el...

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its 5.2 billion of external debt forgiven...

Soccer-Union Berlin players agree to go without wages

The players at Union Berlin have agreed to go without their wages after the Bundesliga club said that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic had left it in an extraordinary and difficult situation. Like football around the world, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020