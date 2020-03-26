US coronavirus cases cross 60,000, 827 dead: tracker

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States reached 60,115 on Wednesday while 827 people had died, a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University showed

The tracker showed 600 deaths around 24 hours earlier. The US has the third highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.38 percent, based on reported cases

The true number of infected is believed to be far higher, meaning the real death rate would be lower.

