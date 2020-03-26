Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assange loses bid to be bailed over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:25 IST
Assange loses bid to be bailed over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday failed in his bid to be bailed after he argued that he was at risk of catching coronavirus in the British prison where he is being held. "As matters stand today, this global pandemic does not as of itself provide grounds for Mr. Assange's release," said judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Assange is currently in the high-security Belmarsh prison in south London as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges. Baraitser pointed out that the 48-year-old, who followed proceedings via videolink, had already violated a bail order when he fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

At that time, Swedish authorities were attempting to extradite him over sexual assault claims that were later dropped. Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said there was currently no COVID-19 case at Belmarsh but 100 prison officers were off work and there was a "very real risk -- and the risk could be fatal".

Concern has been raised for the Australian's health behind bars, and he has had a history of illness, including respiratory infections. His full extradition hearing is due to resume for three weeks in mid-May, when witnesses will be called and cross-examined, with an eventual ruling expected by August at the latest.

But proceedings could be delayed, as court hearings have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as a single computer hacking charge.

A ruling against Assange could see him jailed for 175 years. Britain is currently considering releasing some inmates in England and Wales to ease the pressure on prisons, where 10 percent of staff are off work after displaying virus symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis -Wimbledon could be postponed or cancelled - AELTC

This years Wimbledon Championships could be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELT said on Wednesday. The June 29-July 12 event will not be played behind closed doors and postponing the...

Taliban, Afghan govt will meet to discuss prisoner release: Afghan officials

Afghan government officials will speak face-to-face with the Taliban in a historic meeting to discuss an initial release of insurgent prisoners, Afghanistans National Security Council announced Wednesday. The announcement comes after the US...

U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines bailout to weather coronavirus

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in aid, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing the worst travel downturn i...

Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020