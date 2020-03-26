Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says G7 agrees China spreading virus 'disinformation'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:34 IST
Pompeo says G7 agrees China spreading virus 'disinformation'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed with him in talks Wednesday that China was waging a "disinformation" campaign about the coronavirus pandemic. The top diplomats from the major industrialized nations held a previously scheduled meeting by videoconference, with the United States scrapping a meeting in Pittsburgh as the contagion fears restrict international travel.

Pompeo, who has heavily criticized Beijing over what he calls the "Wuhan virus," said he was united with other ministers -- from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. "Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place," Pompeo told reporters after the talks.

Pompeo said that China "has been and continues to be engaged in" a campaign on social media that has included conspiracy theories that the United States was behind the virus, which was first detected in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. "This is crazy talk," Pompeo said.

The G7 talks came a day before a virtual summit of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, which include the United States and China. Beijing has appeared to bring the virus under control and has stepped up aid by delivering masks and other supplies around the world -- including to US allies such as Italy, which has the world's highest death toll.

Pompeo minimized China's efforts and said the United States was "finalizing plans" to deploy excess military equipment to Italy. China is "now making small sales of product around the world and claiming that they are now the white hat in what has taken place," Pompeo said.

But he said the United States sought cooperation. "We desperately want to work with every country around the world. This is a global pandemic," he said.

"The United States wants to work with every country including China to figure out how to resolve to keep as many people alive -- as many people as healthy -- and then to restore our economies that have been decimated by the Wuhan virus.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

The show won't go on: Tony Awards for Broadway theatre postponed indefinitely

The annual Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theatre was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, the latest big cultural event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.The awards ceremony had been scheduled to take place ...

Tennis -Wimbledon could be postponed or cancelled - AELTC

This years Wimbledon Championships could be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELT said on Wednesday. The June 29-July 12 event will not be played behind closed doors and postponing the...

Taliban, Afghan govt will meet to discuss prisoner release: Afghan officials

Afghan government officials will speak face-to-face with the Taliban in a historic meeting to discuss an initial release of insurgent prisoners, Afghanistans National Security Council announced Wednesday. The announcement comes after the US...

U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines bailout to weather coronavirus

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in aid, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing the worst travel downturn i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020