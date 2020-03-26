Following is a summary of current people news briefs. African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus in France

World-famous singer and saxophonist Manu Dibango has died from a coronavirus infection at the age of 86 in France, his management team said on Tuesday. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on March 24, 2020, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19," read a statement on Dibango's Facebook page. Asterix' second "father" Uderzo dies at 92

Albert Uderzo, illustrator and co-creator of famous comic series "Asterix and Obelix ", died on Tuesday, aged 92, his family said. Uderzo "died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly (western Paris), after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks," his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy told Agence France Presse.

