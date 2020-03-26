Film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to be released on April 3

A film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be available to watch from April 3, Disney said on Thursday, marking her first job since she and her husband Harry stepped back front line royal duties.

The film, titled 'Elephant', will be available on the Disney+ platform. It was described in a short trailer as following the journey of a family of elephants across Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.