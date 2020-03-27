Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to feature gaming, music, sports

Twitch is partnering with Enthusiast Gaming on Saturday to present Twitch Stream Aid 2020, a 12-hour charity tournament filled with gaming, music, and sports in an effort to assist coronavirus relief efforts. Twitch Stream Aid 2020 will feature a Twitch Rivals tournament of both Fortnite and Uno.

Per Twitch and Enthusiast Gaming, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Dan Smith of Bastille, Scotty McCreery, Steve Aoki, and Diplo are slated to provide musical performances. F1 driver Lando Norris, gymnast Aly Raisman, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, among others, are expected to make appearances.

All proceeds and donations made during Twitch Stream Aid will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization. Viewers will be able to donate throughout the show.

