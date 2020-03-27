Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN reports first positive responses to call for ceasefires

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 00:58 IST
UN reports first positive responses to call for ceasefires
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations said Thursday it has received its first positive responses to its call for warring parties around the world to observe a ceasefire so as to allow for a better response to the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, rebels groups in Cameroon and the Philippines have heeded the appeal, the UN said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued the call Monday in a bid to protect civilians, the idea being that in war-ravaged countries like Yemen and Syria -- largely spared so far by the virus -- the health care systems are already in ruins and spread of the pathogen would be catastrophic. In Cameroon, two mainly English-speaking separatist regions of the Central African country have been fighting the government in the also French-speaking country for three years in a war that has left more than 3,000 people dead, many of them civilians.

The UN also said the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which is fighting to overthrow the Manila government, announced a temporary ceasefire on Tuesday. "The secretary-general also hopes that this will serve as an example across the world to silence the guns and come together as we face the global threat of COVID-19," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with potential gov't stake

U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to 25 billion in grants to cover payroll in a sharp travel downturn triggered by the coronavirus, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, pe...

EU agrees Libya arms embargo mission

The EU will launch its new naval mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya by the end of the month after member states agreed its terms on Thursday. Diplomatic sources told AFP that ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved the missio...

Singapore Airlines taps investors for up to $10.5 bln amid coronavirus shock

Singapore Airlines SIA is tapping existing investors for up to S15 billion 10.48 billion through the sale of shares and convertible bonds to offset the shock to its business from the coronavirus outbreak. The fundraising is being underwritt...

LeBron talks about virus' impact on NBA in podcast

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shed light on a variety of topics facing the NBA should it attempt to resume the 2019-20 season later this year. Appearing on the Road Trippin podcast, James expressed concerns for NBA players compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020