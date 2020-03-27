Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada tells US not to put troops at border during pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 01:01 IST
Canada tells US not to put troops at border during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CDS_Canada_CEMD )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government has told the Trump administration that it is not in favor of the U.S. putting troops at the U.S.-Canada border amid the pandemic. Trudeau said government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the U.S. not to put troops on the border.

"Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way," Trudeau said. "It is something that has benefited our two countries and our both economies tremendously and we feel it needs to stay that way," he said.

Few people cross into the border into the U.S. from Canada illegally. And COVID-19 cases are surging more in the U.S. than in Canada. Canada has 3,409 cases, 35 deaths and has tested over 158,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with potential gov't stake

U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to 25 billion in grants to cover payroll in a sharp travel downturn triggered by the coronavirus, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, pe...

EU agrees Libya arms embargo mission

The EU will launch its new naval mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya by the end of the month after member states agreed its terms on Thursday. Diplomatic sources told AFP that ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved the missio...

Singapore Airlines taps investors for up to $10.5 bln amid coronavirus shock

Singapore Airlines SIA is tapping existing investors for up to S15 billion 10.48 billion through the sale of shares and convertible bonds to offset the shock to its business from the coronavirus outbreak. The fundraising is being underwritt...

LeBron talks about virus' impact on NBA in podcast

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shed light on a variety of topics facing the NBA should it attempt to resume the 2019-20 season later this year. Appearing on the Road Trippin podcast, James expressed concerns for NBA players compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020