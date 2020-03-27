Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Scotland Yard appeals retired officers to return to work

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:06 IST
Coronavirus: Scotland Yard appeals retired officers to return to work

Scotland Yard, the UK's largest police service, on Friday appealed to the retired officers to consider returning to the force and those nearing retirement to postpone those plans to help cope with the massive workload due to the coronavirus pandemic. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is writing to all former Met officers, who retired within the last five years, to ask them to re-join either in a paid or voluntary capacity.

"On behalf of London, and all the men and women of the Met, it is important that we take all reasonable steps to bolster our numbers," Dick said. "Police officers overwhelmingly join 'the job' to help people and to make a difference, and that desire will be as strong today as it was the very first day they joined.

"I am hopeful that these exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable former colleagues choose to come and be part of our team and support London at this extraordinary time – either as a re-employed police officer, special constable or a volunteer," she said. The UK Home Office has said that it intends to make changes to the tax and pension arrangements, so that more officers are likely to respond to this call. The Met Police said that the return and retention of officers with valuable skills and experience will help to increase the force's resilience and allow it to be even more flexibl.

"Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see that the Met is here for them. We must maintain our operational resilience and continue to provide the best possible service to London," added the commissioner. As part of the drive, the Met is asking all officers who retired as police constables or sergeants within the last five years to re-join at those ranks, either on a full or part-time basis. Senior officers may also be able to re-join where they bring specific skills and experience.

Those wishing to apply to return will be asked to complete a simple online form to ensure the process is as fast as possible, supported by a serving Met officer acting as a sponsor. "The process has been streamlined to mean re-joiners can quickly return to the streets of London," the Met said.

Those officers who feel that returning or extending their service is not right for them at the moment, or who retired at the rank of inspector or above, are also being asked to consider being sworn in as members of the Met's Special Constabulary and committing to at least 16 hours a month. Alternatively, they can volunteer in a number of other capacities.

The initiative comes as the Home Office handed UK police additional powers to enforce the government's strict social distancing and lockdown measures. Police officers will have the authority to impose fines or even arrest those repeatedly breaking the rules in place to try and curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the UK – where the death toll jumped by 100 in a day to hit 578 on Thursday.

Globally, a total of 24,057 people have died due to the novel coronavirus with Italy standing at the top with 8,215 deaths, followed by Spain (4,365) and China (3,169), according to Johns Hopkins University data..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety, anger and hope as women face childbirth during coronavirus pandemic

To prepare for the birth of her first child, Veronika Legat, a 35-year-old Czech lawyer, has cut off contact with her family and friends to avoid getting ill from the coronavirus or even catching a mild cold.Her hospital told her that if sh...

COVID-19: Army distributes rations to migrants, daily wagers in Kashmir

The Army supplied free rations to daily wage earners and migrant labourers in Kashmir on Friday in the wake of the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said. Hundreds of people were benefitted and many more will be reached o...

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Laughter they say is the best medicine. At least to beat the blues resulting from the coronavirus lockdown. Subtle and sharp, sarcastic and self-deprecating. And sometimes just downright rude. There are wife jokes, husband jokes, boss barbs...

Irish intensive care units set to hit capacity within days, PM says

Irelands intensive care units will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.I am concerned. As thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020