Boris Johnson may have contracted COVID-19 by shaking hands with positive patients

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however, he might have contracted the virus at least a couple of weeks back when he shook hands with coronavirus positive patients at a hospital. Johnson, in a press brief, on March 3 revealed that he was shaking hands with the coronavirus positive patients at London hospitals.

He said, "I can tell you I am shaking hands continuously. I was at a hospital last night, where there were few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with almost everybody." The British Prime Minister tweeted about his test results which were positive. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives," he tweeted.

This comes after another high-profile figure of the UK, Prince Charles of Wales, the 71-year old heir to the British throne was tested positive on Wednesday with mild symptoms. He is self-isolating at his home in Scotland. The Clarence House spokesperson had said, "Prince of Wales was showing mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last weeks."

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was also tested for the coronavirus but did not have the infection. Both Prince Charles and Duchess are now self-isolating in their home in Scotland. (ANI)

As per WHO over 542,378 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide and over 24,368 people have lost their lives to the infectious coronavirus. (ANI)

