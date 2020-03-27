Left Menu
Russian Embassy extends help to its stranded nationals in India

At least 28 Russian nationals who arrived in India for different purposes be it business or holidays remain stranded in India due to the necessary measures being executed by the Indian government to contain the coronavirus.

  Updated: 27-03-2020 18:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian government curtailed international flights and later extended that suspension on domestic flights as well. Seeing the situation turning adverse Russian Embassy has decided to extend an immediate helping hand to the 28 stranded Russian nationals who are in New Delhi and seeking help to return to their country.

An official from Russian Embassy told ANI, "They came to Delhi to take a dedicated flight to Russia however it was full. We took care of these people by providing them shelter and basic food products. Now we expect them to go by next dedicated flight. Hopefully, there will be several because we have thousands of stranded tourists here. We have got almost one thousand people signed up saying they would want to go back to Russia," Initially, the primary challenge was to find a hotel that would accommodate foreign nationals. All the tourists staying at the hotel has done their medical check-up before getting inside the hotel.

Stranded Russian National, Ekaterina Degtiareva, in India for Business said, "We tried to go to our country and for that, we spent a lot of money too to reach here however we could not go back." The entire group stayed at the airport before being rescued by the Russian embassy which provided them shelter at a private hotel along with food.

Kriukov Nikolay, 49 an ISKON member has been staying in Vrindavan for long and wants to fly back to Russia amidst the present worldwide havoc caused due to the coronavirus. Nikolay told ANI, "Our condition is good. The embassy is taking care of us more than we expected. Currently, we are just waiting for a flight to go back to our home."

A day ago President Putin and Prime Minister Modi expressed mutual gratitude over the phone for efforts undertaken to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia. As most of the hotels are either shutting down or denying entry to foreign nationals Jaideep Ahuja, Owner, Ahuja Residency accommodated the 28 Russian nationals.

Ahuja said, "We were planning to shut down the property alike several others but ultimately humanity own. We thought what could have happened if we were in their position today. The only thing we insisted on is their medical clearance amidst the virus breakout," The Russian embassy has till date facilitated transportation by special Aeroflot flight of about 388 Russian citizens who were stranded in India due to the lockdown."

A charter flight was also arranged for a large Russian tour operator to bring back its 126 stranded clients from Goa. According to the Ministry of Health and family welfare to date 724 cases have been reported including 66 cured/discharged persons and 17 deaths from India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

