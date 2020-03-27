Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organisation figures

The first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has become the regional epicenter of the pandemic with almost 3,000 cases and 77 deaths

Overall, there have been 181 deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

