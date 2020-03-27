Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000
Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organisation figures
The first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has become the regional epicenter of the pandemic with almost 3,000 cases and 77 deaths
Overall, there have been 181 deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America.
