BRIEF-Disney Says Disneyland Resort And Walt Disney World Resort To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
March 27 (Reuters) -
* WALT DISNEY CO SAYS DISNEYLAND RESORT AND WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
* WALT DISNEY CO SAYS HAVE MADE DECISION TO EXTEND PAYING HOURLY PARKS AND RESORTS CAST MEMBERS THROUGH APRIL 18 Source text : https://bit.ly/2yh9cuV Further company coverage:
