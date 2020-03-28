Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea boy band BTS postpones tour; Bob Dylan drops 17-min song and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

South Korea boy band BTS postpones U.S., Canada tour over coronavirus

South Korea's boy band BTS will postpone a North America tour that had been scheduled to kick off in April, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said on Friday. The seven-member K-pop hit group was due to begin its United States and Canada tour on April 25 in Santa Clara, with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto, before wrapping up in Chicago in June.

Bob Dylan drops 17-min song inspired by Kennedy assassination

Bob Dylan on Friday released a 17-minute song inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of U.S. President John F. Kennedy - the influential singer's first original music since 2012. Dylan, 78, announced the release of "Murder Most Foul" on his website and on Twitter, saying it was "an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting."

Harry and Meghan move to Los Angeles, Britain's Sun newspaper says

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have left Canada and moved to Los Angeles, where they plan to make a permanent home after stepping back from their royal duties, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Thursday. The Sun said the couple took a private flight to Los Angeles but did not say when. Last week, the United States and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential travel to ease the strain on health systems caused by the coronavirus.

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline coronavirus benefit TV special

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and Tim McGraw will headline a benefit concert on Sunday, playing from their homes, to raise money to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Fox television said on Wednesday. The one-hour special, to be hosted by Elton John and broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, is the first major national event in the United States to harness celebrity power to help those affected by the disease.

'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'

The stars of the movie "Contagion," which has seen a surge in popularity as the coronavirus has spread across the globe, on Friday urged fans to listen to experts, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing. "That was a movie. This is real life," said Matt Damon, who played someone who was immune to the virus featured in the 2011 film about a pandemic.

Coronavirus strands Peruvian singer in Finnish Arctic

When Peruvian musician Victor Alarcon set out on his dream trip to shoot a music video in the Finnish Arctic for his single called 'Aurora Boreal' (Northern Lights), he did not expect the coronavirus outbreak to leave him stranded there for a month. Alarcon got to make the video of him singing and playing his guitar under the Northern Lights, but he is now having to live on a credit card, hoping his rebooked flight home to Duesseldorf, Germany, next week will not get canceled again.

Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britain's Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single "Unbroken" on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Games Choir record the track at London's Abbey Road Studios last month in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary

Five guns that were used in "James Bond" movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday. The deactivated weapons, which police said were believed to be worth more than 100,000 pounds ($122,000), were taken in the theft on Monday night from the house in Enfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

