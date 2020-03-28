Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 13:48 IST
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 1,321, including 11 deaths, with the Punjab province emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly viral infection in the country. Punjab recorded a total of 448 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 419 cases on Friday. The number surpassed Sindh's tally of 440 cases. Sindh was the province, which reported Pakistan's first coronavirus case.

Of the 448 cases in Punjab, the highest number of 207 were reported from Dera Ghazi Khan district. Most of the infected persons had returned from Iran, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 180 cases, Balochistan registered 133, Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 91 cases, while it was 27 in Islamabad and 2 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Twenty-three people have recovered so far.

Punjab chief ministe Buzdar tweeted that a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease in the province to five. Meanwhile, Health Advisor Zafar Mirza said a team of eight Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan to review the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus outbreak. They will share their experience with local doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari asks NHAI chief, toll operators to ensure food, water support to migrant workers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked NHAI Chairman and toll operators across national highways to provide food, water and other necessary support to migrant workers. The directions came amid reports that migrant workers are facing...

Germany will not ease shutdown until at least April 20 - paper

Germany will not ease measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus before at least April 20, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff told a German newspaper. We are not talking about any easing before April 20, Helge Braun told Tagesspieg...

Taiwan foreign minister invites U.S. reporters expelled by China

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu extended a personal invitation on Saturday for three major U.S. newspapers to station on the island their China-based journalists whose expulsion Beijing has announced. China said on March 18 it was revokin...

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Crash Landing On You aired the final episode on February 16 but fans are still having a hard time getting over the BinJin couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. Social media is flooded with posts about the stars and with thousands of requesting fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020