Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 1,321, including 11 deaths, with the Punjab province emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly viral infection in the country. Punjab recorded a total of 448 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 419 cases on Friday. The number surpassed Sindh's tally of 440 cases. Sindh was the province, which reported Pakistan's first coronavirus case.

Of the 448 cases in Punjab, the highest number of 207 were reported from Dera Ghazi Khan district. Most of the infected persons had returned from Iran, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 180 cases, Balochistan registered 133, Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 91 cases, while it was 27 in Islamabad and 2 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Twenty-three people have recovered so far.

Punjab chief ministe Buzdar tweeted that a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease in the province to five. Meanwhile, Health Advisor Zafar Mirza said a team of eight Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan to review the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus outbreak. They will share their experience with local doctors.

