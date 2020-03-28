Left Menu
Russia closes borders to slow coronavirus spread

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:35 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:35 IST
Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday

Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.

