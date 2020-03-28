Russia closes borders to slow coronavirus spread
Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday
Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
