Taliban reject Afghan govt's negotiation team
Taliban have rejected the Afghan government's negotiation team, claiming that the list of negotiators goes sideways with the previous agreement between the Taliban and the United States, the militant group said on Saturday in a press release.
"We [will only] start talks with a negotiating team that is structured according to the agreements," the Taliban said, adding that the team announced by the Afghan government did not meet the group's demands and contradicted the previous deal between the Taliban and Washington.
According to the Taliban, the team should represent all sides accordingly in order to achieve peace in Afghanistan and eliminate all obstacles for the intra-Afghan talks. (Sputnik/ANI)
