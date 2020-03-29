Spain halts all 'non-essential' activity for 2 weeks: PM

Spain is to halt all "non-essential" economic activity for two weeks to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday

"All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks," said Sanchez. This measure in Spain, which has the second-highest death toll from the virus, follows a similar move in Italy, which has the highest toll.

