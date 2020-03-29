US coronavirus toll at new records

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, already the world's highest, reached a new record on Saturday, a count by Johns Hopkins University showed. Over the past 24 hours the United States also marked a record 453 deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness, bringing the country's toll to 1,891 deaths since the pandemic began.

That is fewer than the 10,023 in Italy, Spain's 5,812, China's 3,299 or the 2,317 in France, the tally showed. But the United States since Thursday has recorded the world's highest number of cases.

As of 1855 GMT Saturday, Johns Hopkins recorded 115,547 US cases. That included a 23 percent jump of 21,309 in one day, also a record. New York is the epicentre of the US outbreak, with more than 50,000 -- or about half -- of the country's total cases. US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was considering placing the entire state under quarantine.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters he did not think such a move could be legally enforceable and did not know what it would accomplish from a public health perspective..

