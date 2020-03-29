Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86; Brazilian rapper warns of coronavirus danger and more

Updated: 29-03-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86; Brazilian rapper warns of coronavirus danger and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illness

Poland's Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the world's most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, said state-controlled news agency PAP. "After a long and serious illness, Krzysztof Penderecki - one of the greatest Polish musicians, a world authority in the field of classical music died," Poland's Ministry of Culture said in a tweet.

Bob Dylan drops 17-min song inspired by Kennedy assassination

Bob Dylan on Friday released a 17-minute song inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of U.S. President John F. Kennedy - the influential singer's first original music since 2012. Dylan, 78, announced the release of "Murder Most Foul" on his website and on Twitter, saying it was "an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting."

Brazilian rapper warns of coronavirus danger in Brazil's slums

Brazilian rapper MV Bill added his voice to a chorus of criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the gravity of the new coronavirus epidemic in a video clip that urges people to protect themselves. His rap "Quarantine" recorded in the isolation of his home and posted on social media warns that contagion could be explosive in Brazil's crowded "favelas" or slums, such as Rio's City of God where he was born, some with no running water.

'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'

The stars of the movie "Contagion," which has seen a surge in popularity as the coronavirus has spread across the globe, on Friday urged fans to listen to experts, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing. "That was a movie. This is real life," said Matt Damon, who played someone who was immune to the virus featured in the 2011 film about a pandemic.

Tom Hanks returns to LA after a bout of coronavirus: media reports

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city.

Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns were stolen in London burglary

Five guns that were used in "James Bond" movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday. The deactivated weapons, which police said were believed to be worth more than 100,000 pounds ($122,000), were taken in the theft on Monday night from the house in Enfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

