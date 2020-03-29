Left Menu
Development News Edition

33 new cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Karachi

At least 33 new cases of local transmission of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi taking the total number of cases in Sindh to 502 on Sunday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:29 IST
33 new cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Karachi
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 1,559.. Image Credit: ANI

At least 33 new cases of local transmission of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi taking the total number of cases in Sindh to 502 on Sunday. According to media coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister, Meeran Yousuf, there are 222 cases in Karachi, one case in Dadu, seven cases in Hyderabad, 265 pilgrims from Iran in Sukkur and seven pilgrims for Iran in Larkana, Dawn reported.

In Punjab, a man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has reportedly infected 27 others in Pakistan's Gujrat district, in yet another case of mishandling of confirmed virus patients and increasing local transmission. In a related development, panic-stricken doctors of Lahore's Shaikh Zayed Hospital gynae ward withdrew their services after a pregnant woman, who underwent C-Section at the facility on Thursday, tested positive for the virus on Friday night.

The situation created further anxiety among the doctors and paramedics in the hospital when they came to know that the woman's husband, who was accompanying her, was also a patient of COVID-19 and that test reports of another suspected patient under treatment at the hospital for the last five days showed he was positive for the virus. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 1,559. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Employee of Air India subsidiary tests positive

An employee of the Air Indias ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd AIATSL has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the ...

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Ten people put into quarantine in Telangana

Ten People in Telangana have been put in quarantine after it was learnt that they attended a religious programme held in New Delhi. One person from Nizamabad, who also attended the same programme, has tested positive for coronavirus.Nirmal ...

Nepal extends lockdown till April 7

The Nepal government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by a week till April 7 to check the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 31,000 lives across the world so far. In a meeting at the Prime Ministers official residence in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020