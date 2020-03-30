OG, G2 take command at ESL Pro League Europe

Each needed a third map to do it, but OG and G2 Esports picked up big wins Sunday to jump to the top of their group in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. OG opened the day against fellow 1-0 team mousesports, and immediately dropped Mirage 19-16. But OG took over from there, winning 16-5 on Train and 16-2 on Inferno.

Next, G2 faced off with FaZe Clan and won a thriller on Nuke, 16-14 to start. FaZe won 16-11 on Dust II to even it up, but G2 took Train 16-12 to win the match. Both OG and G2 sit at 2-0 in Group C, with mousesports at 1-1 and FaZe at 1-2. TYLOO, which lost the first three matches of group play, is 0-3. Virtus.pro plays its first match Monday, the day's only match.

OG and G2 both have Monday off before playing one another Tuesday. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. But it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The European champion earns $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North American winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool. ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Sunday:

Group A 1. Astralis, 4-1

T2. Team Vitality, 3-2 T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2

T4. GODSENT, 2-3 T4. Team Spirit, 2-3

6. ENCE, 1-4 Group B

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2 T1. Fnatic, 3-2

T1. forZe, 3-2 T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3

T4. North, 2-3 T4. BIG, 2-3

Group C T1. OG, 2-0

T1. G2 Esports, 2-0 3. mousesports, 1-1

4. FaZe Clan, 1-2 5. Virtus.pro, NR

6. TYLOO, 0-3

