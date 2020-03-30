Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar, yen up as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:14 IST
FOREX-Dollar, yen up as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

The dollar snapped a week of declines and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty. The greenback climbed against the pound, euro, kiwi and the Australian dollar. Sterling was last 0.7% softer at $1.2371, the Aussie down by almost the same margin at $0.6134 while the euro was 0.5% weaker at $1.1082.

"Now that the (dollar) funding pressure is easing somewhat, the focus is pretty much shifting towards assessing the damage," said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim. "And there, the viral infection rate is still up in the air, (and) it's a bit of risk-aversion."

The safe-haven Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 107.41 yen per dollar. Both the dollar and yen gained strongly against emerging market currencies. The weekend brought more bad news on the virus front. Total deaths are nearly 34,000. The United States has emerged as the latest epicentre, with more than 137,000 cases and 2,400 deaths and lockdowns are toughening worldwide.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States, if mitigation was not successful. U.S. President Donald Trump, who had talked about reopening the economy for Easter, on Sunday extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30.

The yen rose nearly 1% against the Australian dollar and nearly 2% against the Korean won with the mood. "Risk aversion is likely to stay elevated with the U.S. the epicentre of COVID-19," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

The Chinese yuan also slipped 0.3% in offshore trade to 7.1080 after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut a key interbank interest rate, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, by 20 basis points. The Singapore dollar jumped briefly after the city-state's central bank eased policy, as expected, but emphasised stability rather than foreshadowing further easing.

KING DOLLAR DETHRONED? The dollar's modest gains on Monday barely recover a fraction of the ground it gave up last week, yet that slump followed a massive surge that leaves the U.S. currency still elevated.

Over the past two weeks the dollar first posted its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis and then its biggest weekly drop since 2009. Signs of funding stress have eased but not abated as hard cash remains in high demand. "Risk aversion has been more important to the direction of the dollar than traditional interest rate differentials," Standard Chartered analysts said in note.

"For the dollar to surrender some of its recent gains, investors would need to shift their preferences back to a broader basket of safe-haven assets." Monday's moves showed some hint of that, since dollar gains came in tandem with a rising yen and rallying bonds.

Yields at the very short end of the U.S. curve dipped into negative territory and the benchmark 10-year yield fell nearly 9 basis points to 0.6605%. Gold was flat. Against a basket of currencies the dollar rose 0.3% to 98.641.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho to take Spurs training via video amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting Monday as the club holds live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs players are in self-isolation ...

Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaugheys trademark phrase Alright, alright, alright, commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators.NASCARs new normal resum...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort

Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks best efforts.We continue to mark dow...

Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help community members hit by COVID19 crisis

Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have raised funds and deployed volunteers to help community members, including first responders, health workers, students and labourers in America and India, which have been majorly affected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020