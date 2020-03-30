Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus shutdown

A Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands overnight, the museum said Monday. The museum has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The painting "Lentetuin", or "Spring Garden," an 1884 painting showing the spring garden of the rectory at Neunen, had been on loan from the Groninger Museum. "We are angry, shocked and sad," Singer general director Evert van Os told a news conference broadcast on YouTube.

