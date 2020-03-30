Left Menu
Development News Edition

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:09 IST
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early on Monday from the Netherlands' Singer Laren Museum, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus. The painting "Lentetuin", or "Spring Garden," which dates back to 1884 and depicts the garden of the rectory at Nuenen, had been on loan from the Groninger Museum.

"I feel incredibly angry and now I'm starting to feel sadder too," Jan Rudolph de Lorm, director of the Singer Laren Museum, told Reuters in an interview. He appealed to those who had taken the painting to treat it with care "so that sooner or later it can be shown to the public unharmed".

Van Gogh, who struggled with mental illness throughout his life, was staying with his parents when he painted "Spring Garden". His father worked as a minister in Nuenen. De Lorm described the painting, which depicts a woman in a garden with red-flowered bushes and with a church in the background, as "an image of silence, of reflection and of tranquility, which undoubtedly offered him comfort and inspiration".

"Through him, it gave us and our audience the same emotion,” de Lorm added. The museum, located in the town of Laren to the east of Amsterdam, has appealed for the swift return of the painting, which has been added to Interpol's list of stolen artworks.

In a statement, police said the thieves had entered the museum by breaking its glass doors at around 3.15 a.m. (0115 GMT). "The culprits were gone by the time police responded to the alarm," the statement said. Investigators are searching for security footage and witnesses, and are examining forensic evidence, it added.

Dutch museums have been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak since March 12. (Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks

Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak. The rally tacked more gains onto a recent upswing for the market, which is coming off...

Georgia to impose general quarantine over coronavirus

Georgia will impose a general quarantine and a nighttime curfew to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Sea nations prime minister announced Monday. The dynamics of the growth in new cases of the COVID-19 disease is alarming, Prime Min...

Qureshi raises Kashmir issue with OIC chief

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen during which he discussed the situation in Kashmir and the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbrea...

Pune-based technology develops ion generator that can curb virus load in infected areas

A Pune-based start-up has developed a negative ion generator that reduces the viral load of infected areas within a room significantly within an hour, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday. The DST has released Rs 1 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020