Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police patrol streets as Zimbabwe begins coronavirus lockdown

PTI | Harare | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:35 IST
Police patrol streets as Zimbabwe begins coronavirus lockdown
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Zimbabwe on Monday began enforcing a three-week lockdown in its fight against coronavirus after the disease left one person dead and infected six others. President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a 21-day "total" lockdown from Monday, curtailing movement, shutting most shops and suspending flights in and out of the impoverished southern African country.

"This 21-day lockdown is not a punishment. It's an opportunity to save lives by acting responsibly," he said late Monday. "This was not an easy decision to make but it was the right decision. Nothing is more sacrosanct than the lives of the people of Zimbabwe." Police mounted checkpoints on routes leading to Harare's central business district, stopping cars and turning away pedestrians who had no authorisation to be in the area.

Elsewhere truckloads of metropolitan and national police armed with batons were on patrol, ordering people back to their homes. "We don't want to see people here on the streets. We don't want to see people who have no business in town just loitering," a policewoman said through a loudhailer.

"Everyone to their homes." Her colleagues, in riot gear, dispersed people standing in small groups at the Copacabana minibus terminus, which is usually abuzz with people including foreign currency dealers. In the township of Mbare, a usually bustling terminus for long-distance buses was deserted, with only municipal street cleaners sweeping the empty bus ranks.

A traditionally busy downtown area of Harare referred to as "The Third World" resembled a ghost town with few people on the streets. Most shops had their shutters down. For many of the country's 16 million people, who are already suffering a grim economic recession, the lockdown means even tougher hardship.

With unemployment rate estimated at around 90 percent, most Zimbabweans have informal jobs to eke out a living and few have substantial savings. "All these children you see here are my grandchildren," Mbare vegetable vendor Irene Ruwisi said, turning to point at four children standing close by.

"They need to be fed, but there is nothing to eat and we have been barred from vending. How do they expect us to survive?" said the grandmother who appeared to be aged in her 80s. Standing idly outside her house, she was yet to be convinced that coronavirus is real, suspecting it to be a government ploy.

"Who brought that disease which they are lying about in order to get money to splurge while we suffer? What's the money they are getting being used for? Where is it going? They should give us the food they were given to feed us," she said. Some in Harare were trying to leave the city for rural villages.

"We would rather spend the 21 days at our rural home, where we don't have to buy everything. I can't afford to feed my family here when I am not working," said Most Jawure. "We have been waiting here for more than two hours but there are no buses," Jawure told AFP while standing with his wife and daughter beside a bulging suitcase.

In Zimbabwe's second city Bulawayo, located in the southwest, police on horseback and others on bicycles were dispersing people at marketplaces. Shoppers at a TM-PicknPay, a leading supermarket chain, were subjected to temperature checks before entering and those with high readings were denied entry.

Kelvin Moyo, 28 an informal trader from Bulawayo's Entumbane township complained about the short notice given to prepare for the lockdown. "We only had the weekend to set aside food for 21 days," said Moyo. "Food is now expensive in Zimbabwe and money is hard to come by." "We live from hand-to-mouth," he said.

"In reality, we are all doomed. I am just praying something will come up mid-way, or else me and my wife and kids, we will die of hunger.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Kohl's extends store closure, draws down $1 bln credit facility amid coronavirus outbreak

Kohls Corp said on Monday it would extend the duration of store closure, and fully draw down on its 1 billion revolving credit facility to control damages from the coronavirus pandemic.The department store operator also said it would cut sp...

Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks

Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak. The rally tacked more gains onto a recent upswing for the market, which is coming off...

Georgia to impose general quarantine over coronavirus

Georgia will impose a general quarantine and a nighttime curfew to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Sea nations prime minister announced Monday. The dynamics of the growth in new cases of the COVID-19 disease is alarming, Prime Min...

Qureshi raises Kashmir issue with OIC chief

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen during which he discussed the situation in Kashmir and the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020