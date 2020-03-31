OWL announces Week 9 hero pool casualties

The Overwatch League announced its latest round of Hero Pool casualties on Monday, with one damage hero taking a seat for the second time this season. Week 9's benched heroes are McCree and Mei (damage), Wrecking Ball (tank) and Brigitte (support). McCree was also rotated out in Week 5.

Overwatch League organizers announced in January a hero pool system -- one in which each week two damage heroes, one tank and one support are made unavailable to all players for use that week. The selections are random (though the heroes are weighted by play rate), are not used in tournament play, and are designed to add a layer of strategy to competitions. Additionally, no hero can be rotated out of play two weeks in a row.

The hero pool system went into effect beginning March 7, the week McCree was rotated out the first time.

