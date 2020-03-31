Entertainment News Roundup: Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus; Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illness

Poland's Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the world's most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said. Penderecki was known for his film scores, including for William Friedkin's "The Exorcist", Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" and David Lynch's "Wild at Heart", for his Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima and the largely atonal St Luke's Passion.

Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly $8 million for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors said on Monday. The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.

U.S. Supreme Court orders reconsideration of racial bias claim against Charter Communications

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered a lower court to reconsider its decision to let comedian-turned-media executive Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuits accusing cable television operator Charter Communications Inc of discriminating against black-owned channels move forward. The justices sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take a second look at it after the Supreme Court ruled on March 23 in a similar lawsuit by Allen against Comcast Corp that the appeals court assessed the claims of racial bias using the wrong test.

Rotterdam concert hall to admit coronavirus patients instead of Eurovision fans

The Ahoy concert hall in Rotterdam should have hosted the glitter and glamour of the Eurovision song contest in May, but instead is now being turned into an emergency hospital to help the Netherlands battle its coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, work began on installing the first 88 of a possible 680 hospital beds in the halls of Ahoy, normally used for big concerts, trade fairs, and international sports events.

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser

Billie Eilish sang on her sofa, Elton John played a keyboard belonging to his children, and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser for the warriors against a coronavirus. Those who performed from their homes for the "IHeart Living Room Concert for America" also included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, and Sam Smith.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus. His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

China stocks climb as factory activity rebounds, spurs hopes of recovery

China shares climbed on Tuesday after the country reported a better-than-expected industrial activity, spurring hopes that the worlds second-largest economy is starting to recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. At the midday b...

Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and c...

Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds

Japans prime minister and his deputy wont attend meetings together to cut coronavirus risks as pressure for a lockdown builds, with domestic cases topping 2,000 and a minister saying the countrys containment strategy was stretched to the li...

Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study

Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources. According to the scientists, inc...
