Armenia asks Russia for talks on reducing imported gas price

Armenia has asked Russia to start talks on reducing the price of imported gas, the government said on its website on Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had sent the request to Russia, it said.

Armenia also wants the payment to be made in Armenian drams instead of U.S. dollars. The South Caucasus country currently pays Russia $165 for 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

