Gin distilleries, breweries in UK boost hand sanitiser supplies

Gin distilleries and breweries in the UK have launched an effort to boost hand sanitiser supplies and are working closely with Scotland Yard to keep their officers stocked up during the shortages triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Regularly washing hands with soap and water and keeping hands sanitised is the central advice for the fight against the rapidly spreading virus, which has claimed 1,408 lives in the UK. The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), at the frontline of enforcing the government’s stay at home message, said it was feeling the squeeze as the demand for hygiene products skyrockets during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Hand sanitiser is a crucial item for officers and staff in the MPS, especially those on the frontline who are patrolling the streets of London, dealing with prisoners in custody and attending crime scenes. Planning ahead to ensure the MPS continues to have a sufficient supply of hand sanitiser, staff in the force’s Commercial Services department started to pursue alternative sources for the product,” the Met Police said on Tuesday. The force identified the alcohol industry as an alternative source for the provision of hand sanitisers and opened talks with a range of gin distilleries and breweries, several based in London, with many offering to supply hand sanitisers to the force.

Portobello Road Gin in Notting Hill, 58 Gin Ltd from Haggerston and Copper Rivet Distillery from Chatham are among the companies joining the drive. Other distilleries are also in conversation with other police forces and public bodies with similar plans. And, Budweiser Brewing Group has said it would donate 6,000 litres of hand sanitiser free of charge to the Met Police. “Hand sanitiser is an essential item for our officers and staff, especially those on the frontline. So I am extremely grateful to all of the suppliers who have agreed to work with us and provide us with this vital commodity, which will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives,” said Mark Roberts, Director of Commercial Services at the Met Police.

“I’d also like to say a special thank you to Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, which is very kindly going to donate 6,000 litres of this critical product to us. It shows the importance and necessity of everyone working together in these challenging times,” he said. The proposal was given the green light recently after ensuring health and safety guidelines were met, with the first delivery of the hand sanitisers to begin by the start of April. The Met Police revealed that all the analysis, research and exploratory discussions were carried out in under 72 hours by two placement students, under tutelage from leaders in commercial services. The orders were then placed within one week of starting discussions.

All potential suppliers are producing and selling the hand sanitisers using the formulation provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), allowing the product to be made in a timely manner..

