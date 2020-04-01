Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:30 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Domino's Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief https://on.ft.com/2UOUW48 - Carnival looks to raise $6bn to stay afloat https://on.ft.com/2xJasGz

- Regulator clears Flutter's £10bn tie-up with Stars Group https://on.ft.com/3dMQZp1 Overview

- Domino’s Pizza UK has appointed the former head of Costa Coffee, Dominic Paul, as its chief executive after investors called for David Wild to step down as chief due to his perceived failure to placate franchisees. - Carnival Corp is looking to raise $6 billion to stay afloat, which includes $3 billion of three-year bonds secured on part of its fleet of cruise ships, $1.75 billion of bonds that can convert into shares and $1.25bn in newly issued stock, as the company reels from the impact of coronavirus on its business.

- UK's Competition and Market Authority has approved Flutter Entertainment's £10 billion pound ($12.42 billion) merger with Stars Group. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

