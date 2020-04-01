6.5 magnitude quake hits US state of Idaho

A 6.5-magnitude quake has hit the western US state of Idaho with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities. The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck in late afternoon on Tuesday and lasted anywhere between 20 to 30 seconds, residents reported.

"That was an earthquake," the National Weather Service said in a tweet. The US Geological Survey reported that the quake's epicenter was in a remote mountain region northeast of the state capital Boise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.