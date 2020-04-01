People News Roundup: Glezos dies at 97; Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles and more

People News Roundup: Glezos dies at 97; Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid a pandemic
Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.
UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles
Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors in January by announcing plans step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch means they will go their own way from April.
Glezos, Greek who tore swastika from Acropolis in WW2, dies aged 97
Manolis Glezos, a prominent Greek whose act of defiance against Nazi occupation during World War Two was a rallying cry for the country's resistance movement, died on Monday, authorities said. He was 97. Revered across Greece's political spectrum, Glezos was most famous for scaling the steep walls of the Acropolis with a friend in 1941 to take down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lindsay Lohan
- Harry
- Greek
- Meghan
- American
- UK
- Queen Elizabeth
- Greece
ALSO READ
Biden-Sanders vote goes ahead in 4 states as virus upends American life
First Lady Melania Trump urges Americans to stay at home
"We are at war with an invisible enemy" Greek PM says
Half of all Americans support aggressive steps to slow coronavirus in the U.S.
China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.