Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February - cenbank

Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.6% compared to the previous month, as the country bounced back from five months of mass protests.

The index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.