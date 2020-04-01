Mexican president says Constellation Brands accepts vote to ditch brewery

Mexico's president said Wednesday he had held productive talks with executives from U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc and that they accepted the outcome of a vote in the northern city of Mexicali to cancel a billion-dollar brewery being built there.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference that new sites for the company's brewery are being considered and that Constellation Brands had agreed to accept a negotiated solution on how to proceed.

Mexicali is in one of the driest areas of Mexico and locals who were opposed to the brewery said the plant would endanger local water supplies. Constellation Brands disputed that.

