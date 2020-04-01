Alliance welcome return of 's4'

Gustav "s4" Magnusson returned to Alliance on Wednesday after spending the last four years with OG and Evil Geniuses. "I can safely say that I'm not the only one who has missed him in Dota these past couple months," Alliance co-founder and streamer Henrik "AdmiralBulldog" Ahnberg said. "We in Alliance have a long history with S4 and many unforgettable moments. I have no doubts that he can bring Alliance to greatness."

Alliance won The International 2013 with s4 on the roster. The Swedish star, who turned 28 on Wednesday, left Alliance in 2016.

"Excited to play some Dota again since it's been a while for me. Looking forward to make some new friends in the team and show everyone great games," s4 said in the official team announcement. "Thank you to Alliance for giving me a shot at this. Sorry to everyone that has been waiting for so long, but also thank you to all that have been patiently waiting for my return." He will join Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov, Linus "Limmp" Blomdin" and Simon "Handsken" Haag in action Sunday at ESL One LA Online.

--Field Level Media

