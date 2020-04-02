Iran has no proxies, as Trump claims, but has friends-Foreign Minister tweets

Iran has no proxies, as Trump claims, but has friends-Foreign Minister tweetsReuters | Tehran | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:54 IST
Iran has no proxies but it has friends, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the country or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq.
"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of proxies. Unlike the US which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates Iran only acts in self-defense," tweeted Zarif.
"Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do."
