Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing, acquits three

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:50 IST
Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing, acquits three
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentence of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three co-accused in the matter, two lawyers told Reuters on Thursday. At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder. He has been in jail for 18 years awaiting the outcome of an appeal.

"The court has commuted Omar's death sentence to a seven-year sentence," Khawaja Naveed, the defense lawyer told Reuters by phone. "The murder charges were not proven, so he has given seven years for the kidnapping." "Omar has already served 18 years, so his release orders will be issued sometime today. He will be out in a few days," Naveed said.

A two-member bench of the High Court of Sindh province issued the order in the city of Karachi on Thursday, Naveed said, adding that the three others, who had been serving life-sentences in connection with the case, had been acquitted. Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped in January 2002.

Video emerged a few weeks later of his murder. He was beheaded. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, was also allegedly involved in Pearl's killing.

A Sindh prosecutor said he would consider appealing against the court decision. "We will go through the court order once it is issued, we will probably file an appeal," Faiz Shah, the provincial prosecutor general, told Reuters via phone.

'CAN'T STOP RELEASE'

Another lawyer not involved in the case told Reuters that Pakistan would likely have to release all of the accused while any appeal was filed.

"The prosecution cannot stop their release in this case unless they produce a Supreme Court interim order," Muhammad Farooq, a lawyer at the Sindh High Court said, adding that the government could seek to keep them detained by using a law related to the maintenance of public order. "Legally they cannot stop their release in this particular case," Farooq said.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN reported in 2002 that the United States had sought to extradite Sheikh after his arrest in connection with Pearl's killing.

Sheikh was born in Britain and enjoyed a privileged upbringing before going to study at the London School of Economics. He was arrested in India in the 1990s for his involvement in the kidnapping of western tourists in 1994 in support of Muslim separatists battling Indian security forces in the disputed Kashmir region.

He was one of three men released from an Indian prison after militants hijacked an Indian airliner in late 1999 and flew it to Afghanistan, where the then-ruling Taliban regime helped negotiate an exchange. Indian police later linked Sheikh to the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, accusing him of involvement in transferring $100,000 to Mohammad Atta, one of the militants who flew airliners into New York's World Trade Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist

Surging oil prices lifted UKs commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession. Energy...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...

Australia's coronavirus testing rate best in world: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said Australia has taken the global lead in terms of testing people for the novel coronavirus as over one per cent of the countrys population has been tested for the virus which has killed over 40,0...

Daniel Pearl murder: Pak court commutes death sentence of top al-Qaeda leader, sets 3 others free

A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of British-born top al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl here in 2002. Pearl, the 38-year-old Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020