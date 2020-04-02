Left Menu
Development News Edition

No masking the mockery: Japan two-mask pledge ripped online

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:50 IST
No masking the mockery: Japan two-mask pledge ripped online

A pledge by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to send two reusable cloth face masks to every household as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak has been met online with derision and humour. Within hours of the announcement, the hashtag "Abenomasks", a play on the prime minister's signature "Abenomics" economic policy, was trending on Japanese Twitter.

"A night has passed and it was not a dream," Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist at the Kobe University, tweeted Thursday, referring to Abe's Wednesday announcement. He denounced the proposal as a "waste of money", pointing out that hospitals would never use cloth masks of the sort proposed by Abe.

The pledge came after Abe himself began sporting a small cloth face mask in parliament, and one widely circulated image reacting to his proposal showed him sporting two cloth masks, one over his mouth, the other covering his eyes. The decision to issue just two masks per household left many in Japan confused, wondering what homes with more than two members were supposed to do.

One cartoon shared widely showed multiple members of one family standing in a line, with the person at the front wearing a mask and the ear loops stretched all the way to the member at the back. The timing of the announcement also raised eyebrows, with some Twitter users questioning whether it was an April Fools' joke.

Others questioned the expense involved in the decision, which Abe said would see some 100 million masks sent to more than 50 million addresses across Japan. "I will make two masks myself," one Twitter user wrote. "Don't give them to me. Use the money for something else." Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that the masks are estimated to cost about 200 yen ($1.86) each, which could make the cost of the programme 40 billion yen ($372 million), before shipping.

Suga defended the programme, saying it would also help ease demand for surgical masks. Despite mixed views among experts on the medical value of masks, they are popular in Japan and were commonly worn during cold and hay fever seasons even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the virus outbreak, they have been in short supply nationally despite government pledges to ramp up production..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's wealth fund lost $114 billion in Q1 as stocks crash

Norways 930 billion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, lost 1.17 trillion Norwegian crowns 114 billion in the first quarter as stock markets plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The loss for the full quarter wa...

Kuwait c.bank stimulus will raise banks' lending by 5 bln dinars - banking association

A stimulus package announced by Kuwaits central bank will raise banks lending capacity by 5 billion dinars 16 billion to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kuwait Banking Association said on Thursday.Earlier on Thursday, Kuwai...

Lisa Nandy in resilience plea as UK Labour leadership ballot closes

Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy, who made it to the final three-member shortlist in the leadership race to replace Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, made a plea for resilience as the postal ballot for the election closed on ...

Emirates to resume limited passenger flights

Emirates Airline said Thursday it is to resume a limited number of outbound passenger flights from April 6, less than two weeks after its coronavirus-enforced stoppage. Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to restart flying a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020