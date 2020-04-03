Valve eliminates invites for ESL One Rio

All 24 spots in the ESL One Rio Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major will be filled through the Regional Major Rankings system, organizers announced Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, ESL and Valve moved the Rio Major from May to November, making it the year's only Major. Instead of receiving a direct invitation, teams will gain their spots in the $2 million tournament through the rankings.

The Regional Major Rankings will be determined through earned points, and events closer to the major will result in greater points earned. "Teams competing in an RMR series will receive Major Ranking points based on their placement. We will have more details on the point distribution once we have a final list of the Major Ranking competitions between now and the Rio Major," Valve said in a statement.

There will not be any Minor tournaments used as a qualifier. --Field Level Media

