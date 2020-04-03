Left Menu
Golden Guardians donating April merch sales to relief fund

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 03:37 IST
Golden Guardians donating April merch sales to relief fund

The Golden Guardians will donate all proceeds from their online merchandise sales in April to an emergency relief fund for restaurant workers. The Golden State Warriors' esports affiliate made the announcement Thursday as a way to help out during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, we are proud to help restaurants and their employees remain on their feet," said Hunter Leigh, head of GSW Esports, in a news release. "The launch of our new online merchandise store provides Golden Guardians fans a great opportunity to purchase new loungewear from home while supporting a great cause." The donation will go to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, which provides relief to individual restaurant workers as well as zero-interest loans to help restaurants to get back up and running.

Founded in the Bay Area in 2017, the Golden Guardians currently sponsor professionals competing in Apex Legends, League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Teamfight Tactics and World of Warcraft. Visit the merchandise store at GoldenGuardians.whatsneu.gg for more information.

