Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Indians among 65 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:08 IST
Seven Indians among 65 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

Seven Indians are among the 65 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to over 1,100, the Health Ministry said. Fifty-six of the new cases, including the seven Indians between the ages of 24 and 41 who holds work passes, are infected locally.

Nine cases are imported infections, with a travel history to Europe, North America, the Middle East and ASEAN, the ministry said in its daily update. Friday's confirmation of COVID-19 infection takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 1,114 since the deadly disease broke out here at the start of this year.

Three new clusters have been identified in the central business district of Singapore. These are Ce La Vi rooftop bar at the five-star Marina Bay Sands with four cases, the iconic Singapore Cricket Club with six cases and a construction site at Project Glory, an integrated development at 50 Market Street, with four cases. Three new cases have also been linked to the Mustafa Centre cluster, bringing the total to 14 at the Indian-origin mega store in the Little India precinct.

The centre has been closed, according to two employees who declined to be named. Video clips on social media showed "no activities" around the Mustafa Centre, which is rated as one of the busiest malls in Singapore patronised by locals as well as tourists. Twenty-five of the 473 confirmed cases still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Others are mostly stable or improving.

To date, a total of 282 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or are relocated at community isolation facilities. In his televised address on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined enhanced and stricter measures to help limit escalating COVID-19 infections, saying most workplaces will be closed.

Only essential services as well as supermarkets, markets and transportation services will remain open, he said, expressing concerns about the increasing number of coronavirus cases, especially local infections. Singapore reported fifth death linked to coronavirus on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Manpower Ministry has issued 129 stop-work orders to workplaces that were found to neglect safe distancing measures. The ministry has conducted more than 850 workplace inspections since March 23, reported Channel News Asia.

Stop-work orders require companies to cease operations until they rectify their processes. Under remedial orders, workplaces must take corrective action but are allowed to continue their activities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Amid confusion, U.S. small business bailout program off to rocky start

A flood of loan applications from coronavirus-hit businesses inundated lenders on Friday as the U.S. government launched its 349 billion bailout fund for small and midsize companies amid widespread confusion about just how the program works...

Telangana records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Friday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 75 cases and the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 186.A total of 75 coronavirus positive cases reported today which is the highest ever in a...

Civil services associations form 'Caruna' to fight coronavirus

Associations representing officers of central civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service IAS and the Indian Police Service IPS, have formed an initiative called Caruna to support and supplement the governments efforts in fi...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020