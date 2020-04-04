LGD.INT add former T1 midlaner Black^

LGD.International added Dominik "Black^" Reitmeier in an effort to buoy its Dota 2 team. T1 released Black^ last month, and in a recent interview with ONE Esports, Black^ said he was looking forward to a new challenge.

"I'm at a point in my life now where finding the right situation is the most important thing to me. I truly believe that with the right organization, the right team, and the right opportunity I can be the best player in the world," he said. Black^ will occupy the midlane position.

This isn't the first time with LGD.Int for the veteran. The 26-year-old German spent a few months with the organization in 2013, one of more than a dozen stops in his career.

He has played on teams in five out of the six major Dota 2 regions. --Field Level Media

