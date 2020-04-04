Left Menu
Mousesports win Group C at EPL Europe

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:37 IST
With their third straight sweep on Friday, mousesports claimed the top spot in Group C to reach the second stage at the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. Three teams -- OG, mousesports and G2 Esports -- entered the final day of group play at 3-1, and mousesports opened the day by beating G2 2-0 (16-9 on Nuke and 16-11 on Train).

OG were swept by FaZe Clan in the day's final match, losing Dust II and Nuke each by a 16-7 margin. That result left three teams tied at 3-2, with FaZe claiming second place thanks to a plus-40 differential and OG taking third (plus-26). Those two teams will compete in decider matches to reach the event's second stage, while G2 (plus-10) were eliminated.

In Friday's other match, Virtus.pro swept TYLOO (16-8 on Inferno, 16-4 on Vertigo), leaving TYLOO winless at 0-5. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. In the European event, Astralis and Natus Vincere won Groups A and B, respectively, with Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Fnatic and forZe moving on to the decider games, which will be played Saturday. The specific matchups have yet to be announced.

The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool. ESL Pro League Season 11 European final group-stage standings:

Group A 1. Astralis, 4-1 (plus-39)

T2. Team Vitality, 3-2 (minus-1) T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2 (plus-35)

T4. GODSENT, 2-3 (minus-22) T4. Team Spirit, 2-3 (minus-18)

6. ENCE, 1-4 (minus-33) Group B

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2 (minus-1)* T1. Fnatic, 3-2 (plus-4)

T1. forZe, 3-2 (plus-21) T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3 (minus-13)

T4. North, 2-3 (minus-10) T4. BIG, 2-3 (minus-1)

Group C 1. mousesports, 4-1 (plus-9)

2. FaZe Clan, 3-2 (plus-40)** 3. OG, 3-2 (plus-26)

4. G2 Esports, 3-2 (plus-10) 5. Virtus.pro, 2-3 (minus-7)

6. TYLOO, 0-5 (minus-78) *Won head-to-head tiebreaker

**Won differential tiebreaker

