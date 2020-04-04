BRIEF-United Airlines Says Says Submits Application For U.S. Payroll Grans As Part Of Ongoing Effort To Protect Employee Paychecks

BRIEF-United Airlines Says Says Submits Application For U.S. Payroll Grans As Part Of Ongoing Effort To Protect Employee PaychecksReuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:27 IST
United Airlines Holdings Inc:
* UNITED AIRLINES SAYS SAYS SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR U.S. PAYROLL GRANS AS PART OF ONGOING EFFORT TO PROTECT EMPLOYEE PAYCHECKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- UNITED AIRLINES