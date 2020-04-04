Switzerland less likely to return to normal on April 20: Senior official

Geneva [Switzerland], Apr 3 (Xinhua/ANI): As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Switzerland, it is less likely that the country could return to normal life on April 20, when the current restrictive measures end, a senior Swiss official said on Friday. Alain Berset, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs, said at a press conference that China's experience showed that even with tougher measures, it will take two months to ease the containment measures.

He urged the Swiss people to better respect the rules of hygiene and physical distance and stay home for at least another several weeks."We are still in this situation where we must continue on the same line, respect the rules of hygiene and distance, as far as possible work at home, avoid gatherings," he urged. "There is no easy exit." According to the Swiss official, although the situation remains fragile with an average of some 1,000 new cases every day, the good news is that the hospitals are not overloaded so far.

On March 16, Switzerland declared an "extraordinary situation" and ordered a ban on all mass gatherings and closure of all non-necessary businesses like bars, restaurants, sports and cultural facilities. The measures are in force until April 19. The country also has issued a recommendation to all citizens to stay at home, especially the sick and the elderly.Switzerland registered a total of 19,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,036 more than the previous day, and the death toll in the country stood at 484.

Switzerland confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 25. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.